Terrence J Takes A Trip Above The Clouds To Celebrate “The Perfect Match” Premiere

“I can’t tell if I’m nervous, or if I’m excited, or if it’s both.”

Earlier this week, Terrence J enjoyed the premiere of The Perfect Match. While preparing for his red carpet walk, Terrence reflected on his long journey to the top while enjoying a glass (or two) of Zacapa Rum. Because, it’s only right.

While we were first introduced to him on 106 & Park, Terrence’s journey began far before BET. In the video above, he discusses the doubts and naysayers his family faced after his mother gave birth to him at a young age, and how he’s been able to defy the obstacles.

“It just feels surreal to go from being in line for auditions and getting told no time after time, to finally be at a place where you’re going to a premiere for a movie that you star in,” he said.

Ahead of the premiere, Terrence linked up with co-stars Lauren London, Dascha Polanco, and Cassie, as well as J. Lo herself, for a trip above the clouds.

Check out the video above to watch the crew jet-set in luxury, and all the star-studded action from The Perfect Match premiere.