Obama Vows To Nominate SCOTUS Candidate Despite GOP Opposition

During an address at the White House, President Barack Obama vowed to nominate a candidate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Republicans’ promise not to meet with anyone nominated to the High Court.

Pres. Obama told reporters, “I find it ironic that people who are constantly citing the Constitution would suddenly read into the Constitution requirements, norms, procedures that are nowhere to be found there.”

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the stand-off between the White House and Senate Republicans over nominating a candidate to the Supreme Court.

NewsOne Now panelist and former Texas State GOP Chairman Steve Munisteri told Roland Martin “Republicans are being honest” with their opposition to Pres. Obama nominating a candidate to the Supreme Court.

“We’re not going to go through with the charade,” Munisteri said. “We can do it if you want to, but we all know what the result is going to be.”

“Our base will go crazy if they confirmed a nominee,” he continued.

Martin offered his plan of action that he believes would not only rally the Democratic base, but also force the Senate into action.

“If you nominate a Black woman … you get to go to Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders and say ‘if you win, will you re-nominate her?’”

“You now put them in a box because both of them need Black votes,” said Martin.

