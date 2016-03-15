Michelle Obama Is A Stylish Social Media Queen

Michelle Obama is a social media superstar. The First Lady spoke with The Verge and performed the first 360-degree interview and photo shoot in The White House. Giving us the perfect power look, she rocked a chic white button down and black pants with zipper accents. Her tortoiseshell pumps set off the look.

FLOTUS discusses the influence of social media and why she enjoys various platforms. She told The Verge,

“People can get to know me directly. They can see that I’m kind of silly sometimes, that I care. They can feel the passion, [and] they don’t have to have it filtered through another source. And young people in particular like that.”

With almost 4 million followers on both Twitter and Instagram, Michelle Obama is getting her message out to the masses during the digital age. She’s touching and affecting Americans in numbers and ways that former first ladies could only imagine.

This photoshoot and interview by The Verge illustrates that the Obamas are on a whole new level of cool. Check out the video interview below!

