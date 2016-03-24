Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”

Amber Rose is quite possibly the “baddest bitch” on the planet, and now, she’s helping women around the world discover their inner “badness” with her new “Bad Bitch” mobile app.

We caught up with the five-foot nine-inch model/mom/entrepreneur at the launch of her new app during the interactive portion of Austin’s SXSW Film, Interactive, & Music Festival. During our time with the self-proclaimed Muva, she discussed overcoming obstacles growing up in South Philly, being doubted as an entrepreneur, and reconciling with Kim Kardashian, hinting that she may invite Kim to her second annual Slut Walk in Los Angeles.

Amber even gushed about her new NBA ballin’ boyfriend, her adorable son Bash, and having more children.

If you missed Amber’s inaugural Slut Walk in Los Angeles last year, don’t fret. She’s planning on making the movement bicoastal with a Brooklyn-based Slut Walk this summer.

Watch our exclusive interview up top.