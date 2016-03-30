Socially Decoded: Wesley Snipes Joins Black Twitter To Roast His Followers

Wesley Snipes recently joined Twitter, and currently he’s an active member of the Black Twitter conglomeration – getting into beefs, asking relevant questions, and basically setting the record straight on a bunch of issues.

We got some of the funniest comics and internet trolls to introduce Wesley to social media by trolling his tweets. Trev Houston from BET’s Comic View and Desi Johnson, Mike Brown, and Brandon Collins from The Comedy Outliers joined our group.

Also, regulars Mouse Jones, BlogXilla, and Carol and Brit added their usual commentary, along with Hot 97’s Scottie Beam. Check out this week’s episode of Socially Decoded above.