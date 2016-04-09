What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian May Wed This Year, Kanye West Speaks On The ChyRob Union, & More

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have only been engaged a week & it looks like they’ll be making the fast track down the aisle sometime this year.

Reports say the couple has already started planning their big day. TMZ dishes the details: “Sources close to the couple tell us [Blac Chyna] and Rob don’t want a long, drawn out engagement—so they’re already talking about ceremony ideas, and even a guest list. We’re told they’re certain they want Rob’s family to be there.”

Will the ceremony be documented on television? Now that would be some steaming hot tea. Stay tuned…

Meanwhile, Kanye West is down for his brother-in-law’s engagement with Chyna. While making his way through LAX, West was all smiles when asked about the newly engaged couple. “You know what? I haven’t been invited [to the wedding],” Kanye spilled to the paps. “You know, Rob is my brother. I love Rob. I just roll with it. I love Rob, that’s all I can say. I love Rob.”

Coco is back on her fitness grind after giving birth to her adorable baby girl, Chanel.

The new mom and wife of Ice-T shared a photo of her post-baby bod and she’s never looked better. Wearing a hot pink sports bra and matching print leggings, the model admitted to losing the motivation to work out (could’ve fooled us!) However, the new mommy says she’s satisfied with how she looks due to the diet she maintained during her pregnancy.

Charlie Sheen somehow always manages to make it to the tabloids. This time, it’s in relation to his ex-fiancee Brett Rossi, who has accused the troubled actor of multiple domestic abuse attacks. Rossi, a former adult star, has just been granted a restraining order against Sheen based on claims that he allegedly threatened her life. It’s also been confirmed that Sheen is under investigation by the LAPD for said threats. The police were not able to spill many details, as this is an ongoing investigation. However they are keeping Sheen under their close watch. More details to be confirmed as the investigation unfolds.

More details surrounding the cancellation of Kocktails With Khloe continue to surface.

According to a new report, Khloe Kardashian‘s show was cancelled due to drama behind the scenes. An insider spoke to Page Six and said, “It was chaos. Nobody agreed with anybody else about what it should be or what direction it should be going.” Another insider claimed, ““Khloé’s used to being on a smash-hit show [‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ with sister Kim] and being able to call the shots. But it’s not like that on a small show . . . Eventually everyone had enough.”

