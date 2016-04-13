[Watch] Iggy Azalea Talks Cutting Penises & How To Confront Your Man

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @939WKYS

Rapper Iggy Azalea hit WKYS to promote her newest single “Team” and upcoming album “Digital Distortion.” While talking to EZ Street, Iggy gave some tips on how to confront your man when you got a feeling that he is up to no good. I don’t think any man would like to wake up out of a nice sleep but Azalea may have a point.

Ladies take note, fellas be prepared to wake up.

