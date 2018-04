Russ Parr was thinking of getting into the business of alcohol- but everyone does hard liquor, like Ciroq, so he’s decided to do it a little bit differently. Click on the audio player to hear more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: