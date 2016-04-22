“Water Day For Flint” Initiative Looks To Collect Up To 80K Bottles Of Water In One Day

Hosea Feed The Hungry, a 45-year-old Christian International aid organization founded by civil rights icon Hosea Williams, is partnering with local activists and community leaders for “Water Day In Flint: From Atlanta with Love,” slated to take place Saturday, April 23rd from 10AM ET – 5PM ET.

The organization hopes to collect up to 80,000 bottles of water in one day to contribute to relief efforts in Flint.

Actress and CEO of Hosea Feed The Hungry, Elisabeth Omilami, and her husband and COO Afemo Omilami joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about the effort.

Elisabeth Omilami explained the Flint water crisis is the “biggest crisis that’s hit the African-American community since Katrina.” She added, “Katrina at least got more media coverage.”

In talking about the devastation resulting from the water crisis, Elisabeth said, “We don’t realize how horrific what is happening in Flint really is.”

Afemo Omilami surmised the “Water Day for Flint” initiative is a collaborative effort “of churches and schools, corporations, individuals here in Atlanta” with the hopes of sparking “a movement from every major city to send water to Flint.”

He added, “It’s going to take a long-range effort and if each one of us carry our weight, I believe we can take this a year, two years — as long as it’s going to take, but it’s going to take more than what Atlanta is doing.”

“We’re pledging at least 41,000 bottles, 3.1 million ounces that will help about four to five thousand people have water for at least two weeks,” he said.

For those who want to support “Water Day for Flint: From Atlanta with Love,” visit 4hosea.org. The organization is also looking for donations of baby wipes, Neosporin to help the children of Flint with skin abrasions, and diapers for the youngest residents of Flint.

Watch Roland Martin and the Omilamis discuss the Hosea Feed The Hungry “Water Day for Flint” initiative in the video clip above.

