Socially Decoded: PND & Kehlani’s Social Media Antics Get Trolled

Kehlani and PARTYNEXTDOOR had the internet going nuts a few weeks ago when PND exposed their activities under the sheets. Kehlani then deleted her Instagram and sadly, attempted to commit suicide.

In order to lighten up a very serious situation, we discussed the duo’s social media antics on this episode of Socially Decoded. This week’s guests include Tahiry, Lizmarys, Mouse Jones, Desi Johnson, Brittany Lewis, Goldberg, and more.

Check out Socially Decoded above for some good laughs and be sure to watch previous episodes about Rihanna, Future, Harry Styles, and more.