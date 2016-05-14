Will The GOP Be Able To Unite Behind Donald Trump?

Speaker Paul Ryan met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, signifying what many believe is an attempt to unify the party behind the polarizing presidential candidate.

According to Ryan, the meeting was a “positive step,” but there is still a wide gap between the two on issues ranging from immigration to Medicare and taxes.

The two men issued a joint statement about their meeting:

“While we were honest about our few differences, we recognize that there are also many important areas of common ground. We will be having additional discussions, but remain confident there’s a great opportunity to unify our party and win this fall, and we are totally committed to working together to achieve that goal.”

They also agree about uniting the Republican Party and defeating Hillary Clinton in November if she is selected as the Democratic presidential nominee.

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Armstrong Williams, business manager to Ben Carson, spoke with Roland Martin about the meeting between Trump and Ryan, and discussed the role Carson is now playing in Trump’s campaign to become the nation’s next president.

Williams told Martin that Carson “really believes” in Trump’s presidency: “Dr. Carson is probably the closest confidant to Mr. Trump right now and he is able to speak to him and it’s having an influence.”

“In the conversation that Dr. Carson had with Speaker Ryan on Tuesday night that made way for this meeting yesterday, Dr. Carson talked about the personal side” of the GOP’s presumptive nominee, he continued.

According to Williams, Carson told Ryan that Trump “will listen” and realizes he “does not know it all and that he can change his temperament, he can stop being petty and he can show the GOP establishment and those that are worried that he can be very presidential.”

He expressed that not everyone can “cow-tow to the tactics of Mr. Trump.”

“Donald Trump, for a change, has to show that he is worthy of the trust of the establishment in order for them to rally unified behind him,” he continued.

Williams later discussed how Dr. Carson spoke with Trump about “the importance of language” and how he is perceived by African-Americans and the other minority groups he offended during his presidential run.

Williams explained Dr. Carson also spoke with the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee about making a “serious effort – not just through rhetoric to pursue the African-American vote, but to find himself in those communities and also put them in positions in his organization moving forward.”

When asked if Trump would “sit down with Black media” and attend the functions of African-American organizations, Williams said when Trump “makes a statement that Black people and Latinos and women love him, he actually believes it.”

Williams expressed Trump’s willingness to appear on Black media outlets and attend the conferences of African-American organizations (i.e. NAACP and the National Urban League): “He is very comfortable in those settings and he wants to go — now whether he puts his foot in his mouth, that’s a different story, but in his heart he wants to go and make his case to earn that vote and not take it for granted,” Williams said.

Watch Roland Martin, Armstrong Williams, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Donald Trump in the video clip above.

