EXCLUSIVE: The Charlo Twins Call Out Floyd Mayweather

Houston’s own Charlo Twins are the first twins in boxing history to win world titles in the same weight class.

The undefeated Charlo Twins, Jermall Charlo & Jermell Charlo came to kick it with the Madd Hatta Morning Show after their historic winning weekend.

Jermall and Jermell Charlo reveal why they will never fight each other and say if Floyd Mayweather wants his old belt he will have to fight Jermall to get it. They also said they would knock out Adrian Broner!

