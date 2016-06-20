#BirthdayBashATL: @OTGenasis Shares With @DJScream His Musical Influences Before He Became Hot [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 06.20.16
Rapper OT Genasis shares with DJ Scream the success behind his singles along with what he has coming up next! He also lets us know who he grew up listening to before he became the hitmaker we know him as today!

Watch OT perform his hit “Cut It” below:

