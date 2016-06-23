Extra Butter: ‘Independence Day 2’ Star Jessie Usher Blushes When Talking About Vivica A. Fox

Jessie Usher has been climbing his way up in the world of TV and film since we first saw him on Disney’s Hannah Montana way back in 2007. Now, he’s on Survivor’s Remorse, a hit show on Starz, and ready to jump into the pilot seat for Independence Day: Resurgence.

I sat down with Jessie to talk about having a role in the franchise that helped launch Will Smith into superstardom. He also gushed when talking about costar Vivica A. Fox, and how she was every man’s crush back in the day.

The 24-year-old hinted at a very big scene in the movie that he doesn’t want to spoil for everyone, so if you want to know, you’re going to have to catch Independence Day: Resurgence in theaters everywhere, Friday, June 24th.