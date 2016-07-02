Afternoon Minute: Thandie Newton Recalls How A Disgusting Male Director Violated Her

Thandie Newton Tells W About A Past Disgusting Encounter With A Male Director

Award-winning actress Thandie Newton recently opened up to W magazine about a traumatic casting call with an older male director.

“A director, on a callback, had a camera shooting up my skirt and asked me to touch my tits and think about the guy making love to me in the scene,” Newton said. “I thought, ‘OK, this is a little weird,’ but there was a female casting director in the room and I’d done weird stuff before so I did it.”

Never really thinking about it, years later she was reminded of the incident when at a party a drunk producer told her that he’d “seen her recently,” and after Newton’s husband confronted the man to get clarity on what he meant, he revealed that the video had been circulated.

“It turns out that the director was showing that audition tape to his friends after poker games at his house,” the actress said. “And they would all get off on it.”

While Newton didn’t say who exactly the director was, but stressed that she shared her story to protect the next crop of younger actresses being preyed on by older men in the industry.

“ … One person will read this and it will stop them getting sexually abused by a director,” the actress said. “That’s the person I’m interested in.”

Say What? Disney’s Doc McStuffins May Be Cancelled

The fate of the adorable cartoon Doc McStuffins is up in the air and parents are not happy about it.

The cartoon, which is centered on the six-year-old girl who can talk to the stuffed animals that she cares for in her “clinic,” airs on Disney Jr. and hasn’t been renewed and the air date for its fifth season says “TBA,” Renew Cancel TV reported.

Clearly, this wasn’t news that Black parents were happy to hear. Soon after the hasthtag #RenewDocMcStuffins started trending:

Also #RenewDocMcStuffins because my niece loves her and you better not mess with my niece. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 2, 2016

Think about how many Black girls & even nonBlack girls decided they can become a doctor because of Doc Mc Stuffins. WOW! #RenewDocMcStuffins — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) July 2, 2016

Dora been on damn near 50 years and they really trying to cancel Doc McStuffins? #RenewDocMcStuffins pic.twitter.com/4YGjCitJbE — QUWN (@geekychicrules) July 2, 2016

We hope that Disney gets its mind right, soon.

Judge Prohibits Macy’s NYC Store From Detaining Alleged Shoplifters in Its Basement Jail

Earlier this week, a Manhattan court judge ruled in favor of a class action lawsuit against Macy’s. The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of two women–Samya Moftah and Cinthia Carolina Reyes Orellana–who claim they were falsely accused of shoplifting and held in a detention center in the flagship store’s basement, the Guardian reported. The court found that the store violated two laws on how stores can treat customers, which included forcing the accused to pay five times them as much the “stolen” merchandise in order to get out of custody.

The judge also ruled that Macy’s must stop “demanding, requesting, collecting, receiving, or accepting any payments” that connect with the statutes from suspected shoplifters while detained in Macy’s custody.

A lawyer for the women told the news site, “We are claiming is that this is all by design. To accuse someone, hold them, charge them money, and then transfer them to the criminal justice system. Orellana and Moftah went to the court to prove their innocence. It’s like the police pulling you over, giving you a ticket and demanding money on the spot. If not worse.”

Macy’s has had some serious issues over the years. In 2014 more than a dozen complaints of profiling and false detentions of minority customers at its Herald Square store, The Guardian reports.

