Here Are All The Reasons Cops Have Killed Black People

Today, we remember those we lost.

National
Staff | 07.07.16
Leave a comment

Alton Sterling’s death at the hands of Baton Rouge police officers and the recent death of Philando Castile, who was shot by Minnesota police during a routine traffic stop, are just two of many that fall into the same category ― Black people being assaulted and killed by police while performing normal, day-to-day tasks.

It’s a story we’ve heard before. Hopefully, it’s a story we don’t have to hear again. Today, we remember those we lost.

  • Philando Castile was shot and killed during a broken tail light traffic stop. He was reaching for his wallet.
  • Alton Sterling was killed as he sold CDs in front of a store.
  • Eric Garner was said to be selling loose cigarettes when police killed him.
  • Akai Gurley was walking down the stairs of his apartment building.
  • Jonathan Ferrell and Renisha McBride were killed seeking help after a car accident.
  • Tamir Rice was playing with a fake gun when police killed him.
  • John Crawford III was shot and killed while holding an air rifle in a Walmart.
  • Michael Brown was killed walking down the street in his neighborhood.
  • Amadou Diallo was holding his wallet.
  • Aiyana Stanley-Jones was sleeping. She was 7 years old.
  • Rekia Boyd was at a party when she was killed by an off-duty cop.
  • Samuel DuBose was pulled over for a routine traffic stop before he was shot.
  • Sandra Bland was pulled over for an alleged improper lane change before being assaulted by a cop.
  • Corey Jones was waiting for roadside assistance before being shot and killed by an undercover officer.

You can read more of NewsOne’s police brutality coverage, here.

SEE ALSO:

New Video Shows Alton Sterling Was Not Holding A Gun When Police Shot Him

Minnesota Cop Fatally Shoots Black Man During Routine Traffic Stop, Aftermath Caught On Livestream

Aiyana Stanley-Jones , Akai Gurley , Alton Sterling , Amadou Diallo , Corey Jones , Eric Garner , John Crawford III , Jonathan Ferrell , Michael Brown , Rekia Boyd , Renisha McBride , Samuel Dubose , Sandra Bland , Tamir Rice

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos