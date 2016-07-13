Majority Of Police Killed In 2016 Were Shot By White Men, Where Is The Media Coverage?

In the aftermath of the Dallas police shooting, certain conservative voices and media outlets would have you believe the greatest threats to the nation’s law enforcement are Black men.

Unfortunately for those spouting this rhetoric, the facts do not support the narrative. In a recent article in The New York Daily News, Shaun King explains “71% of police who’ve been shot and killed so far in 2016 have been killed by good old-fashioned White men.”

The Black activist also wrote: “The number of police who’ve been shot and killed in 2016 is up an astounding 59% from where it was this same date last year,” but the overwhelming majority of these killings weren’t at the hands of Black men in hoodies or Latino gang members.

Seventy-one percent of police who’ve been shot and killed this year weren’t murdered by Black men and they weren’t “gunned down by Latino gang members in low-rider drive-bys.”

On Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the sobering statistics for those who want to blame the Black Lives Matter movement and members of African-American community for the majority of police deaths.

Before addressing the police murder stats, Martin highlighted a story that is getting little media attention. Two bailiffs in Berrien County, Michigan were murdered when 45-year-old Larry Darnell Gordon, a White man, attempted to escape police custody.

Martin, host of NewsOne Now, questioned why national media has not addressed this story and are continuing to promote the narrative that African-Americans are murdering cops at increasing rates.

Panelist Tiffany Loftin said, “We have to think about who controls which media stations.

“Their audiences are not always people that look like me and so there are different messaging strategies that these folks have that create the paradigm in the conversation around Black Lives Matter.”

Attorney Monique Pressley said earlier in the segment, “This is just another example of where the numbers don’t fit the narrative where what media wants to portray as true doesn’t have anything to do with the actual facts or the actual data.

“When we hear the stories the way it’s pushed out, we’re highlighted, we’re separated, we’re set apart for all of the wrong reasons.”

