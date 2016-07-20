18 Arrested, 2 Cops Hit With Minor Injuries In Flag Burning Protest At Cleveland RNC

UPDATED: Thursday, July 21, 12:46 AM EST
About 18 people were arrested early Thursday outside a security barrier around the Republican National Convention after a protester tried to burn the American flag, reports CNN:
‘No Trump Wall:’ Protests Erupt At RNC In Cleveland
Amid a military-like police presence, about 100 demonstrators gathered outside of the Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, to protest against Donald Trump’s xenophobia and anti-immigrant statements, among other things, during his wild and unpredictable presidential campaign.
“No Trump wall,” some of the protesters shouted about 11:30 A.M. EST., on the third day of the convention.
“There is no support out here,” a protester told NewsOne. “That’s why we’re seeing the frustration and collective anger that has been building. We’re not violent. So we’re going to channel that energy into ways we can unite the community.”
The protest crowd, comprised of Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians, came as a surprise to some members of the media and convention attendees, because there had been little-to-no protesting during the first two days of the event.
There had been a big build-up for protests ahead of the convention, with talk about a heavy presence from Black Lives Matter and counter-protesters amid the threat of the state’s open-carry laws presenting a challenge for law enforcement.
As a result of alleged earlier threats and protest chatter, the convention area resembles a military base with law enforcement officers dotting nearly every corner and perimeter of the event.
“I was shocked because for two days we didn’t see any action,” EZ Street, a Radio One personality at Washington, D.C.’s WKYS, told NewsOne. “I’m just glad it was all peaceful.”
PHOTO CREDIT: INTERACTIVE ONE | VIDEO SOURCE: INTERACTIVE ONE