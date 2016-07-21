Shots Fired! Drake Disses Tory Lanez And Tyga

When Drake rhymed “All you boys in The New Toronto wanna be me a little” on his hit track “Summer Sixteen,” it was a clear shot at fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Now, Drake’s tour of the same name has officially started and his beef with Lanez is twice as evident.

"All you boys doing fake controllas wanna be me a little?" DRAKE A SAVAGE 😂 pic.twitter.com/ByIU1tv7kU — ERIC. (@Ericccxminaj) July 21, 2016

The 29-year-old hip-hop heavyweight kicked his tour off in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday night and opened with “Summer Sixteen.” While performing the song, Drake switched the above lyrics to “All you boys doing fake ‘Controlla’s’ wanna be me a little,” yet another shot at Tory Lanez (and possibly Tyga). Tory Lanez infamously remixed Drake’s radio hit “Controlla,” and has also been riding the reggae wave ever since Drake began incorporating reggae into his own music.

Tyga was also blasted after dropping “1 of 1,” a song many fans think sounds exactly like Drake’s “Controlla.”

Back in 2015, Tory went on record a couple of times to say referring to Toronto as “The 6” is “kind of corny” and “not cool,” which ignited his beef with the OVO chief.

Watch Drake diss the rapper above.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter