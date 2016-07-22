Can’t Stop: Drake Fires Back At Joe Budden (Again)

Drake is definitely looking for revenge, all Summer Sixteen.

The rapper has been the subject of multiple diss records this month, all from Joe Budden. Budden claims that he’s hurt by Drizzy and plans to drop a record until he responds – and he got his wish.

During a show in Dallas for his ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour, Drake took shots at the Slaughterhouse rapper while addressing the audience. Drizzy joked that he should have invited Budden to come out and perform his 2003 hit “Pump It Up,” then followed it up with, “F**k them n**as, man.”

Of course, Budden being Budden, he didn’t let the diss slide. After Drake’s video made its rounds on social media, Joe immediately took to Twitter to respond:

😈 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 22, 2016

He also tweeted and deleted, “He want attention lol.”

Will we get a redo of last summer’s Drake and Meek Mill battle? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Complex, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter