Black Lawmaker & Celebrity Reactions To Hillary Clinton’s DNC Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech

Thursday night, the Democratic National Convention culminated a presidential primary season that saw a self-proclaimed billionaire rise to prominence on the strength of bombastic rhetoric, thinly veiled racially charged comments, and the idea that America is broken and needs to be made “great again.”

The same election cycle that produced Donald Trump has also produced Hillary Clinton, who after a grueling primary battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders, was officially named the Democratic presidential nominee.

In delivering her presidential nomination acceptance speech, Clinton rebuked Trump’s dystopian vision of America by simply saying, “America is great because America is good,” and reached out to disillusioned Republicans by forcing the nation to imagine what Trump would be like in the Oval Office.

How Mrs. Clinton’s address will play out for members of the GOP who are not completely sold on supporting Trump for president has yet to be calculated. However, it was apparent that those who attended the final night of the Democratic National Convention approved of Clinton’s message.

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now caught up with a number of celebrities and members of the Congressional Black Caucus to get their reaction to Clinton’s acceptance speech immediately following her remarks.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder told Martin, Clinton “did everything she needed to do.”

“She set out a real stark difference between her and a man who I think is temperamentally unqualified to be president of the United States.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings called Mrs. Clinton’s speech “phenomenal.” He later said, “there is no comparison” between the Democratic presidential nominee and Trump. Cummings, who touted Clinton’s ability to lay out what she wants to do, also emphasized that Dems “still have a lot of work to do.”

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said Clinton’s address was “incredible” and explained how Clinton laid out policy, principle, and how we can be stronger together.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, highlighted the fact that Clinton is the first woman nominated to run for president by a major political party and said, “Now the work begins.”

Hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean told Martin Clinton’s address was “on point” targeting policies, “the idea that Black lives do matter,” as well as the ideas of non-violence and the lives of our nation’s law enforcement officers matter too.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi said Clinton “provided solutions to what we’ve been talking about throughout the debates and it wasn’t just one long complaining session of how far America has to go.”

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson told Martin, Clinton “spoke from her heart” and commended her for being “so in control of everything she wanted us to know about what she plans to do.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker told NewsOne Now, Clinton’s speech was “presidential.” He added, “She took that stage and she showed people she had mastered the details.”

Congressman John Lewis said when Mrs. Clinton becomes president, “she will lead us to higher ground.”

Watch portions of Hillary Clinton’s DNC presidential nomination acceptance speech, as well as lawmaker and celebrity reactions in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

