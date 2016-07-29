Rock The Vote Uses Music, Art, & Activism To Galvanize Millennials

Combatting the stereotype of apathetic youth, Rock the Vote – the nonpartisan nonprofit created to see young people through America’s political process – has found a new way to galvanize and inspire millennials to vote in the upcoming election in November.

Using innovation and creativity, the organization partnered with #Cut50 and other national and community partners to launch Truth to Power, a campaign to “mobilize young people in the 2016 election” by way of a large-scale pop-up art exhibition, cultural convening, and community organizing event series. The event was held during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

With pieces that touched on hot election topics like criminal justice reform, gun control, and LGBTQ rights, the art exhibit – which featured artists from Keith Haring to Shepard Fairey – brought to light how voting in the upcoming election can change policy.

Luis Calderin, vice president of marketing and creative, discussed the need to mobilize youth in an exclusive interview with NewsOne and Radio One host, EZ Street.

“We’re bringing people together to have real honest conversations,” he said of the exhibit.

“Every day in America, 12,000 people turn 18. We want to get people involved in the political process and stay with them to make sure they do show up to cast their ballot.”

Check out the interview above for more art and information about how to register with Rock The Vote.

