Go-Go Music Pocket vs Socket

We air a go-go show called the crank session Monday through Friday at 9:30pm with Shorty Da Prince on 93.9 WKYS. What is go-go you might ask. Go-Go is a home grown sound in Washington, DC area founded by the God Father of Go-Go, Chuck Brown (R.I.P. Chuck Baby.

I was searching various sockets and pockets from go-go bands on youtube and ran across this interesting video comparing the difference. I think there is a difference in the pockets vs sockets which is a congo beat used in go-go music.

View the video comparison of the various beats.

