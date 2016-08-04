Judith Hill Talks Being ‘Blasian’ And The Beauty Product She Uses For Her Looks

Singer and songwriter Judith Hill loves being Black. It was the first thing she said in her interview at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

“I love being Black. I think it’s something that I had to grow into and really celebrate.”

She continues to explain that as a kid not only was she awkward, but she also attended an all-White school. “Sometimes you can feel insecure and not be as sure of yourself. I remember some of the kids would make fun of my hair or pull it or say, ‘I can’t see the board, Ju’s hair is in the way.”

As she got older, the 32-year-old grew more confident and grew into her own, saying, “I’m Blasian, I’m half Japanese, half Black. It’s always fascinating to see how different we are, yet celebrate our similarities.”

Prince‘s protégé reveals her hair can get dry if she doesn’t wash it, so she has to keep it moisturized regularly, and does this through the twisting and braiding of her hair at night.

How does the beauty achieve all of her fabulous looks? In addition to moisturizing her hair, she adds, “A lot of bobby pins, too! I like to have different up-do’s and down-do’s.”

Judith has a new album she recorded earlier this year called The Golden Child. She’s working on turning it into a film? There is no doubt the influence of Prince lives on in this talented woman.

