Why Do Whites & Blacks Differ On Black Lives Matter?

In the four years since the Black Lives Matter movement has been in existence, it has gained a significant foothold on the issues of social justice.

The movement has forced a national conversation on police accountability, one that America has never seen before. The message for the protection and valuation of Black lives has been so impactful, that critics of the movement have launched their own counter slogans, which include “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

While most African-Americans support the movement for Black lives, a large number of Caucasians find fault with the movement. Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani are two of its staunchest critics.

A new survey by Edison Research found that 82 percent of African-Americans support Black Lives Matter, while 64 percent of Whites do not. When asked if Black Lives Matter encourages violence, 78 percent of African-Americans said no, while 64 percent of Whites said yes.

On Thursday, during an hour-long special edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the Black, White & Blue Spotlight on Race in America survey and why there is so much discord when it comes to the movement for Black lives.

Alicia Garza, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, told Martin, “There is a deep misunderstanding of who this movement is, how this movement works and moves.”

She believes the misconceptions are “used to create a foundation for increased state suppression, for increased state surveillance, and for skirting the law.

“Unfortunately, that has real impacts on people’s lives.

“That kind of rhetoric, that kid of description, which is all over the place … can be quite dangerous for folks.”

According Garza, many supporters, both Black and White, “want to see a fundamental transformation of the way in which this society works – the way in which we’re able to participate in the decisions that impact our lives.

“Most people – not just Black people – want to live in a world that is safe and secure and that is fundamentally a revolutionary idea.

“Our folks are militant, our folks are absolutely committed to making sure that we bring about a better world not just for our future, but for our right now.”

