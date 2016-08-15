Meals WIth Misha: Strawberry Lemonade Punch

Check out the step-by-step directions for this Strawberry Lemonade Punch below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to follow Meals With Misha on Instagram. Sound off in the comments to let us know what you want to see on the next episode.

Ingredients:

Strawberry Lemonade:

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Sugar

2 Cups Lemon Juice

2 1/2 Cups Sliced Strawberries

1 Tablespoon Sugar

6 Cups Water

Directions:

In a small sauce pan, combine water and sugar over medium heat, bring to a boil until the sugar has completely dissolved into the water. Remove from heat and let cool.

Juice the lemons or use store-bought.

Slice the strawberries, add to the food processor, sprinkle in a tablespoon of sugar, and purée until smooth.

In a larger pitcher or bowl, combine the simple sugar, lemon juice, strawberry purée, and cold water. Mix together.

Taste and adjust if needed. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Ingredients:

Punch:

Ice

Strawberry Lemonade (Homemade Recipe Above or 1/2 Gallon Store Bought)

3 Cups Ginger Ale

1 Bottle Champagne

3 Cups Vodka

Lemon Slices (Optional)

Strawberry Slices (Optional)

Directions:

In a larger jug or bowl, combine ice, lemonade, ginger ale, champagne, vodka, and lemon and strawberry slices. Mix and taste – adjust if needed. Refrigerate before serving.

