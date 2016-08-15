Meals WIth Misha: Strawberry Lemonade Punch

Check out the step-by-step directions for this Strawberry Lemonade Punch below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to follow Meals With Misha on Instagram. Sound off in the comments to let us know what you want to see on the next episode.
Ingredients:
Strawberry Lemonade:
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Sugar
2 Cups Lemon Juice
2 1/2 Cups Sliced Strawberries
1 Tablespoon Sugar
6 Cups Water
Directions:
In a small sauce pan, combine water and sugar over medium heat, bring to a boil until the sugar has completely dissolved into the water. Remove from heat and let cool.
Juice the lemons or use store-bought.
Slice the strawberries, add to the food processor, sprinkle in a tablespoon of sugar, and purée until smooth.
In a larger pitcher or bowl, combine the simple sugar, lemon juice, strawberry purée, and cold water. Mix together.
Taste and adjust if needed. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Ingredients:
Punch:
Ice
Strawberry Lemonade (Homemade Recipe Above or 1/2 Gallon Store Bought)
3 Cups Ginger Ale
1 Bottle Champagne
3 Cups Vodka
Lemon Slices (Optional)
Strawberry Slices (Optional)
Directions:
In a larger jug or bowl, combine ice, lemonade, ginger ale, champagne, vodka, and lemon and strawberry slices. Mix and taste – adjust if needed. Refrigerate before serving.
