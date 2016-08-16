TheSociaLIST: 3 Reasons Justin Bieber Can Go Ahead And Set His Instagram To Private

It’s impossible to keep track of all the news on social media these days, so we do it for you with #TheSociaLIST, a daily hot take on celebrities’ Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

On today’s episode we give Justin Bieber three reasons why he can go and make his Instagram page private. From all those uncalled for d**k pics to his fetish for white girls in bikinis, we’ve had quite enough for one lifetime.

But the most compelling reason of all has to do with his new flame. If he knows what’s good for him, he’ll keep his ish on the down-low until August 24. Watch above to see what the hell we’re talking about.

So there you have it. While we’re all secretly fans of JB’s music (don’t even front), we could do without his social media presence for a little while.

PHOTO: Getty

