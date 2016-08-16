Nate Parker Responds To Rape Allegations While Promoting ‘Birth Of A Nation’

According to Variety, Fox Searchlight Studios is pulling together all resources to promote Nate Parker’s The Birth of A Nation, in conjunction with the actor and director’s stormy past.

The studio outbid competitors, paying a record-breaking $17.5 million for distribution rights after the film’s premiere at Sundance earlier this year.

The controversy ramped up last week when Parker was asked about a 1999 rape charge involving him and Jean Celestin, his college roommate and Birth of A Nation collaborator, while they were students at Penn State University.

In response to the questioning Parker said the following to Variety:

“Seventeen years ago, I experienced a very painful moment in my life. It resulted in it being litigated. I was cleared of it. That’s that. Seventeen years later, I’m a filmmaker. I have a family. I have five beautiful daughters. I have a lovely wife. I get it. The reality is — I can’t relive 17 years ago. All I can do is be the best man I can be now.

My life will be examined and put under the microscope in ways that it never has. There are numerous things that are surfacing. But I’ve always been an open book. I’m an advocate of justice. I’m an older man. I’ve matured a lot. I’ve had many obstacles in my life. I grew up very poor. My father passed away. There are so many things that happened. At the same time, I am the man that I am. I am open to the scrutiny. I will never hide anything from my past.”

In 1999 an 18-year-old woman alleged that Parker and Celestin raped her while she was unconscious after a night of drinking in the roommates apartment. The victim also alleged that Parker and Celestin stalked her after she reported the incident to police.

Parker was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing in 2001, but Celestin was found guilty and sentenced to six months in prison. He appealed in 2005, but the case was thrown out because the victim didn’t want to testify. She later sued Penn State and was awarded $17,500 during an out of court settlement, Variety reports.

Twitter raised critique over the release of accusations, while others said Parker seemed flippant and absolved of responsibility.

@BrainsBeauty713 Nate Parker has done plenty of movies before this why are those allegations a problem for this movie now? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 16, 2016

@BrainsBeauty713 You not serious. Nate Parker was found not guilty in a court of law this not his first movie so why now? Because Nat Turner — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 16, 2016

Very disappointed in this alleged Nate Parker college rape thing. Dudes gotta stop thinking they can "grow past" an atrocity they committed. — Yung Metaphysique (@SoloExMachina) August 13, 2016

Someone said it's funny how Nate Parker is making a movie on a 200-yr old event while asking us to "forget the past" on his personal affairs — Ah-MAH-dēs (@Amaris_Acosta) August 15, 2016

Guess what? You can criticize and/or condemn Nate Parker's past actions, and still believe he made an important film. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) August 13, 2016

As sexual assault remains a crucial social justice topic, Variety reports Foxlight is weighing how to address the controversy, and are considering new marketing methods assigned to their multi-million dollar rollout budget. Studio heads allegedly held a meeting Monday with Parker and his team to discuss next steps.

The studio released a statement in support of Parker:

“Fox Searchlight is aware of the incident that occurred while Nate Parker was at Penn State. We also know that he was found innocent and cleared of all charges. We stand behind Nate and are proud to help bring this important and powerful story to the screen.”

According to Variety, studio executives are considering halting interviews for Parker until the Toronto Film festival in September. The Birth of A Nation is slated to open in theaters everywhere on October 7.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

See Nate Parker’s Daring New Movie Poster For ‘The Birth Of A Nation’

Nate Parker Talks ‘The Birth Of A Nation’ & The Harsh Realities Of American History

Also On 93.9 WKYS: