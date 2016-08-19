Nipsey Hussle Shuts Down Rumors That He Split With Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle doesn’t play when it comes to his music and his lady.

After rumors spread that the California rapper kicked his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren London, to the curb, Nipsey took to social media to clear the air.

Me and mine solid. next subject. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) August 18, 2016

Then the emcee went to Instagram to share how he really feels about the actress.

He posted the photo above of Lauren as he shared his thug feelings about his soon-to-be baby mama. Nipsey referenced Jay Z: “Yea u shining but that only thing u leavin out..ur a candle n tha sun that shit dont even out.“

Adorable.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter, Instagram