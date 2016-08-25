[Watch] The Come Up: From Jail to Entrepreneurship

Britt Waters sits down with Dominique Graham, owner of Champ Time Fitness in NW DC. With hard work and determination, he went from training people in prison to owning one of the top 50 black businesses in DC. With his new documentary film, The Come Up, he’s sharing his story to inspire the youth to stay focused on their dreams.
