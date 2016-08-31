NEWS ROUNDUP: Serena Williams Triumphs On Day 1 Of U.S. Open…AND MORE

Serena Williams put many naysayers to rest by winning her first match during the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Williams prevailed over a shoulder injury and concerns about a matchup against experienced opponent Ekaterina Makarova – who is ranked 29th in the world – to secure a 6-3, 6-3 win. Last year, Williams lost to Roberta Vinci, preventing her from winning the Grand Slam. This year, Williams is set on clinching her 23rd title in a major tournament, and looks to accomplish a record-setting seventh U.S. Open title. Read more.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Backs Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem Protest

NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lent his support to San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick’s “Star Spangled Banner” protest. Abdul-Jabbar called Kaepernick’s act “highly patriotic,” and used Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, and John Carlos’ respective revolutionary moments of protest as models for Kaepernick’s recent stance. Abdul-Jabbar’s comments come as Kaepernick faces an onslaught of criticism surrounding his decision to stay seated during the song. Recently, retired football stars Tiki Barber and Jerry Rice faced criticism on social media for scolding Kaepernick and his protest, which aims to bring attention to the recent police shootings involving African-Americans and the country’s history of mistreating minorities. Read more.

President Obama Grants 111 Federal Inmates Clemency

President Obama continues his historic initiative aimed at giving a new life to inmates incarcerated under the nation’s current drug laws. On Tuesday, Obama announced he would grant 111 federal inmates clemency, bringing his August total to 325. This is the most commutations given in a single month in the nation’s history. In total, the Obama administration has granted clemency to 673 people, less than 900 hundred shy of their 1,500 goal. Read more.

Southern Poverty Law Center Designates “White Lives Matter” A Hate Group

White Lives Matter will be added to the list curated by the Southern Poverty Law Center in February. The SPLC’s list currently counts 892 existing hate groups in the nation. The watchdog group said White Lives Matter was created as an antithesis to Black Lives Matter, then organized into a separate White nationalist organization. The group’s name will also be added to the SPLC’s hate map, which pinpoints the location of racist, hate-filled groups. Read more.

Man Fatally Shot For Not Holding Door During McDonald’s Confrontation With Woman

Mohammad Robinson, 31, was shot and killed in Las Vegas on Saturday after he mistakenly did not hold the door open for an unnamed woman. Authorities say Robinson was shot just before midnight at a local McDonald’s. According to reports, Robinson and the woman got into an argument, after which the woman notified a male companion who pulled out a gun, shooting Robinson at the scene. Family and friends say Robinson was a good man who was senselessly murdered. Robinson’s 14-year-old daughter said her heart will be forever broken over her loss. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty