Meals With Misha: Jalapeño, Bacon, & Cheddar Pinwheels

Cheese, meat, spice, and carbs – what more could you ask for when looking for an appetizer to bring to a Super Bowl party?

If you want to score a touchdown with the crowd, this easy jalapeño, bacon, and cheddar pinwheels recipe is all you’ll need.

I’ve made this recipe plenty of times, and it’s ideal for any party and group. The only people I’ve come across who don’t like it are those who aren’t fans of spicy food, and honestly you don’t need people like that in your life. Kidding. Kinda. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Anyways…

For this recipe, I prefer to use crescent dough sheets because it’s easier to roll out, but they tend to be harder to find in the store. Regular crescent rolls work fine too, you just need to pinch the seams together to make it one whole sheet. If you are having a hard time with that, like I have, roll all the pieces together and start from scratch.

You can use fresh jalapeños or jarred/canned. I tend to use jarred jalapeños because that’s what I have on hand at home. When using the jarred jalapeños, I add a splash of the liquid from the jar into the mix for extra flavor.

When cooking the bacon, use whichever method you like. I like to cook the bacon in the oven, it gets perfectly crispy and makes it easy to chop it up into crumbles.

Pro tip: Reserve a little of the bacon fat to put into the mix.

Ingredients:

▪ 1 Can Of Pillsbury Crescent Dough Sheet (any brand works)

▪ 8 Oz. Room Temperature Cream Cheese

▪ 1 1/4 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Divided

▪ 1 Cup Chopped Jalapeños

▪ 1/2 Pound Cooked And Crumbled Bacon, Divided

▪ Flour To Sprinkle Cooking Surface

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, chopped jalapeños, 3/4 of crumbled bacon, and if you are using jarred jalapeños, pour in a splash of the liquid from the jar. If you’re feeling daring, throw in a few spoonfuls of the bacon grease for additional flavor. Make sure the cream cheese is room temperature, otherwise it will make mixing a nightmare. Before moving on, taste the mix, if it’s too spicy add more cream cheese to bring the heat down. Set aside.

Flour your surface and roll out dough, grab a rolling-pin if you have one, or you can push the dough with your fingers to spread it out.

Spread mix evenly over the dough. Roll dough lengthwise into a long roll, pinching the seams to seal it. Cut into 1 inch pieces and place on a nonstick baking sheet. Top pieces with reserved bacon and cheese.

Bake at 350F for 20 mins, or until the cheese is melted and dough is golden brown.

Let cool and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from yellowblissroad.

