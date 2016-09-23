93.9 WKYS’ Own Deja Perez Makes The “Live With Kelly With You” Top 40

Deja Perez
J.R. Bang | 09.23.16
93.9 WKYS‘ own Deja Perez has been chosen as one of the Top 40 contenders in the Talk Show “Live With Kelly.” 1 lucky winner will have the chance to appear as a co-host on the Nationally Syndicated show with host Kelly Ripa! Make sure you go on the “Live With Kelly & You” Facebook page and like or leave a comment in support of Deja!

Good Luck!

