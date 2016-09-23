93.9 WKYS’ Own Deja Perez Makes The “Live With Kelly With You” Top 40

93.9 WKYS‘ own Deja Perez has been chosen as one of the Top 40 contenders in the Talk Show “Live With Kelly.” 1 lucky winner will have the chance to appear as a co-host on the Nationally Syndicated show with host Kelly Ripa! Make sure you go on the “Live With Kelly & You” Facebook page and like or leave a comment in support of Deja!

Good Luck!