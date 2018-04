Rappers and athletes aren’t the only ones who can lay thirst traps with their boxer brief selfies. Some of the freshest meat has come from melanin-light stars like David Beckham, Harry Styles and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm.

This week, we celebrate the other cut with a look at the goodies some of our favorite white boy celebrities have been (barely) keeping under wraps. Watch the video above, and take a walk on the light side.

Happy Friday !

PHOTO: Getty

