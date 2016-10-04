Wendy Williams Threw Some Slight Shade At Kim Kardashian Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Regardless of the situation at hand, count on Wendy Williams to say what she’s thinking.

During the hot topics segment of her talk show on Monday, Wendy talked about Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint in Paris. However, the host didn’t seem to have much empathy for the star or her family, calling them “soulless” and insinuating that Kim lied about the entire story.

She told the audience, “We all know this family and they’re kind of soulless, you know? So, you can’t believe everything that you hear.” Wendy continued on, saying that if the story is true, “I think this was an inside job. They knew that you were there at three o’clock in the morning, and you were by yourself, so they were like ‘Don’t kill her, just go in there’ and they knew exactly where to go to grab that jewelry.”

This is not the first time that Wendy Williams blasted the Kardashian family. She’s clearly not a fan of Kris Jenner and thinks the entire family will do whatever it takes for fame or money.

