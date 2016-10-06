Here’s How Kim Kardashian Is Taking Responsibility For Getting Robbed At Gunpoint

Kim Kardashian is all shaken up after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris for millions of dollars in jewelry.

Many celebrities sent their love and well-wishes following the scary incident that left her begging for her life, but one famous name had a critique for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – and it looks like she’s taking his advice to heart.

In case you missed it, Karl Lagerfeld shared his thoughts on the robbery, saying of his good friend Kim K.: “You cannot display your wealth then be surprised that some people want to share it.” The Chanel creative director continued in a statement to the Associated Press, “I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security. If you are that famous and you put all your jewelry on [social media], you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room.”

According to TMZ, Kim actually agrees and will be “pulling back on social media” after a supposed month-long hiatus from work. The site reports:

Sources close to Kim tell us … she actually agrees with critics who say she put a target on her back by flaunting her wealth and jewelry on social media. A number of people have been critical of Kim for posing with her $4.5 million diamond ring in the apartment shortly before the hit. We’re told Kim is taking a month off work and when she returns she’s pulling back in a big way on social media. She won’t be displaying her personal wealth … and she’ll even be less ostentatious with the promotion of her fashion line.

She’s also allegedly said behind closed doors, “Material things mean nothing. It’s not all about the money,” adding, “It’s not worth it.”

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News