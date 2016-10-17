Exclusive: Chris Tucker Gives An Update On If He Will Return To The ‘Friday’ Franchise

Four years ago, I asked Ice Cube about the return of the Friday franchise, and he said until he shows up on set, we never know. I’ve spoken with Mike Epps about Last Friday as well and he informed me the studio that made Friday is no longer making those types of movies.
However, Warner Bros bought out New Line Cinema and things are back in full swing, with Ice Cube tweeting about Last Friday back in August. What does Chris Tucker, who famously played Smokey, think about the return of Friday? While chatting with Tucker about his new movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, I asked him about Last Friday.
“I was flipping through the TV and I was watching Friday. It was a moment in time, and I was a young kid and I was laughing through the whole thing too and I was proud of that – making myself laugh. I don’t know if we can do another one. I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time, but we’ll see,” he said.
To me, it sounds like he’s not in the place in his life where he will play the role of Smokey again, which could mean a Last Friday with Smokey and the entire cast of the franchise will never happen.
1. Shiloh Jolie Pitt was named the top baby born in 2006. Shiloh was the first biological child of A-list couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
2. George Clooney was named People's Sexiest Man Alive. Angelina Jolie took the title of Sexiest Woman.
3. "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel, introducing Miley Cyrus to the world. "30 Rock," "Dexter," and "Ugly Betty" also debuted that year.
4. Mariah Carey's "Don't Forget About Us" topped the Billboard Charts for that year.
5. Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" and Beyonce's "B'Day" became two of the best-selling albums of that year.
6. College student Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook social media site expanded to more U.S. universities, then moved to international student networks, before finally switching to open registration in September 2006: anybody who is at least 13 and has a valid email address can sign up.
7. That summer, former N'Sync-er Lance Bass revealed he's gay.
8. In February 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded a campaign contributor during a weekend quail hunt on a friend's South Texas ranch.
9. After Donald Trump announced that he wouldn't fire troubled Miss USA Tara Conner, Rosie O'Donnell called him a "snake-oil salesman" and their feud began.
10. In May 2006, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Anna Nicole Smith could her access her late husband's fortune. In September, she gave birth to baby girl DannieLynn. That same month, her son Daniel died in her hospital room.
11. Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" topped the box office, sparking a lot of controversy. Baron Cohen won a Golden Globe for Best Actor: Musical or Comedy.
12. The world was shocked by the death of Steve Irwin, also known as "The Crocodile Hunter."
13. Oprah confronted best-selling author James Frey, who admitted that his book "A Million Little Pieces" was all fabricated.
14. Reese Witherspoon and husband Ryan Phillippe called it quits. So did Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn, & Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.
15. Mel Gibson racked up the DUIs and media scrutiny following his drunken, racist tirade.
16. 2006 saw the beginning of the decline of Britney Spears. That year, the star partied with Paris Hilton, went out without underwear, lost custody of her children, and split with K-Fed.
17. Google purchased YouTube for $1.65 billion, becoming the most expensive purchase made by Google during its then eight-year history.
