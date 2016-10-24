Ex-Youth Football Coach Discusses Canceled Season Over Anthem Protests

The Beaumont Bulls youth football team in Texas saw the remainder of their season canceled because they chose to kneel during the National Anthem.

The team decided to take a knee in support of San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick and had the full support of their coach Rah-Rah Barber, who was eventually suspended before the executive board of the team’s league decided to cancel the remainder of their season.

Barber spoke with Roland Martin about the Beaumont Bulls’ season ending as a result of their protest action on Monday morning’s edition of NewsOne Now.

When asked what explanation was given, Coach Barber explained the league claimed there were not enough players to continue.

According to the Barber, “The players and their parents decided to protest the wrongful firing of their coach and so no one showed up to practice or the games.”

As a result, “They decided to just cancel the season,” he said.

The former coach of the Beaumont Bulls youth football team told Martin league officials believed he coerced the team into protesting during the National Anthem, but it was the players’ decision. Therefore, the league assumed “by getting rid of the coach, it would stop the protests.”

Players and their parents ultimately decided if Coach Barber would not be leading their team, they would not participate – despite being poised to enter into the league’s playoffs. “Clearly these young men felt it was more important to stand by you (Coach Barber) than to continue their season,” said Martin.

