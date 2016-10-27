VotingWhileBlack: Color Of Change Launches Black Voter Digital Outreach Initiative

The Color of Change PAC has launched a program to mobilize Black voters beyond just getting high voter turnout.

The groundbreaking initiative, aptly titled Voting While Black, engages voters using digital communications to arm them with information as they go to the polls.

According to a #VotingWhileBlack article published on Medium.com, “In the span of a few weeks Color Of Change PAC has been mobilizing across the country, hosting Text-a-thons in New York City, DC, Houston, Miami, Oakland, Durham, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Text-a-thon volunteers sent more than 715,000 texts to eligible Black voters. This past weekend alone we held events in DC, NYC and Oakland where 237 volunteers contact 237,819 texts to Black voters in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio, encouraging them to get out to vote.”

The initiative will not just encompass candidates running for election on November 8th, the Color of Change PAC intends on holding elected politicians accountable once they are in office.

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director for the Color of Change, spoke about the #VotingWhileBlack initiative during Thursday morning’s edition of NewsOne Now.

Robinson explained #VotingWhileBlack has built out a technology platform leveraging some of the tools implemented during the primaries, particularly by Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

According to the activist, the Color of Change PAC has acquired access to African-Americans’ mobile devices in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio. Robinson also stated their access to the Black electorate can reach into communities where there are important district attorney races.

“What we’re able to do is connect those numbers to the voter files and set up text-a-thons throughout the country. And virtually in people’s homes through their laptops, through their computers, are able to have conversations back and forth through scripts that we’ve developed with candidate profiles,” said Robinson.

Watch Roland Martin and Rashad Robinson discuss the #VotingWhileBlack initiative in the video clip above.

If you are interested in the Color of Change PAC’s #VotingWhileBlack digital outreach platform, text BLACK to 225568.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Indiana Officials Target Black Voter Registration Drive For Voter Fraud

Also On 93.9 WKYS: