National Poll Finds Nearly 90 Percent Of Blacks Support Clinton, Reject Trump & Republican Voter Suppression

A new nationwide poll of Black voters delivered encouraging news about African-American voter turnout for Hillary Clinton ahead of this year’s presidential election.

The poll, conducted last week by Howard University and the National Newspapers and Publishers Association (NNPA), found that 96 percent of Blacks surveyed said they planned to vote on November 8th. Nearly 90 percent of African-Americans polled also said they would vote for Clinton. Only two percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Donald Trump.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein received zero percent, while 7 percent said they would be voting for another candidate not named in the poll.

The survey found that an overwhelming 82 percent of Blacks surveyed identified themselves as Democrat, while only two percent said they were Republican. Nine percent identified as Independent and 7 percent were affiliated with other parties.

Regarding the issues most important to African-Americans, 85 percent said the economy and jobs, 84 percent said race relations and racial justice, and 82 percent said income inequality. Other issues important to Black voters include income inequality, high-quality education, and healthcare.

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, President and CEO of the NNPA, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the poll detailing the political views of the African-American community as it relates to this year’s election.

Chavis explained the national polls are skewed in one direction or another and the polls where African-Americans are marginalized don’t ask the right questions to get a pulse on the Black community. The Howard University / NNPA national Black poll was exclusively comprised of a cross-section of registered African-American voters from around the United States.

The poll also found that African-Americans are “upset with voter suppression and they are not walking away from the voting booth; they are going to stand in long lines again like they did in 2008, like they did in 2012,” said Dr. Chavis.

“I predict the lines on November the 8th are going to be even longer, but you know what? Black folks are pissed off and they’re not going to let nobody drive them away from voting.

“We paid a heavy price for voting,” Chavis continued. “We’re not going to let Republicans turn us around.”

