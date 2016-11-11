Highlights From NewsOne Now’s Election Night Coverage

On Tuesday night, Roland Martin hosted an unprecedented six hours of election night coverage on TV One featuring commentary from Kerry Washington, Omar Epps, Bill Bellamy, Rev. William Barber, Marc Morial, David Banner, Eddie Levert, and Radio One Chairperson Cathy Hughes.

Despite the outcome of the 2016 presidential campaign (which seems to have upset many across America), Martin and NewsOne Now delivered an exemplary night of election coverage from the perspective of the African-American community.

During TV One and NewsOne Now‘s quintessential Election Night Watch Party, Ms. Hughes offered a message of solidarity: “Regardless of who wins this race, African-Americans have got to come together and look out for our own selves and our own community…It’s up to us to take care of us.”

