Billy Bob Thornton Talks ‘Bad Santa 2,’ Responds To Jadakiss’ Infamous Halle Berry Rhyme

Billy Bob Thornton is back as Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2, which hits theaters on Thanksgiving. Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie Soke teams up with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.

I sat down with Billy Bob and asked if he knew he’s part of one of the greatest hip-hop songs ever: Jadakiss‘s “Why.” In it, the New York rapper asks, “Why Halle have to let a White man pop her to get a Oscar?” referring to his and Halle’s starring roles in Monster’s Ball.

So I asked Billy to answer Jada’s question; find out what he has to say in the interview above and be sure to check back for the full version of Extra Butter: Bad Santa 2 Edition.