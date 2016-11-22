Cedric The Entertainer Reminds Us All What’s Really Important This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Walmart tapped comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer and Survivor’s Remorse star Erica Ash to help usher in the holiday season. Walmart cohesively selected the perfect mix of influencers to both represent and inspire the Walmart customer. In a series of holiday-themed videos titled “Cedric Takes on the Holidays,” the campaign captures and reflects what Walmart does best—save people money so they can live better.

In the episode titled “Granddaddy Gifts,” we are reminded without a doubt that grandparents are the greatest. Those who are lucky enough to have grown up with their grandparents know their presence is the best present. We may grow weary from the “in my day” speeches, but grandparents are like shady trees: offering their uber-cool shade and unconditional love to the next generation.

Take the original king of comedy’s father for example: he knows it’s not about what his grandchildren want, but more about what he thinks they need.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching faster than a speeding locomotive, you, your parents and grandparents can look to Walmart for everything from Lego Star Wars to a Google Home, and even a Razor Scooter.

