Watch Cedric The Entertainer Point Out The Funny Generational Differences Among Families During The Holiday Season

Let’s keep it real, going home for the holidays can be both comical and dreadful at the same time. While many of us find ourselves dodging questions about our career and personal life, being home for the holidays also means poking fun at the generational differences among family members.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Walmart tapped both comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer and Survivor’s Remorse star Erica Ash to hilariously show how one family with the same morals and values can view situations or recall specific events so differently. Walmart cohesively selected the perfect mix of influencers to represent, inspire, and offer a simplified shopping experience for the Walmart customer.

In the episode titled “Generations,” we watch the original king of comedy gather around the kitchen table with family members as Ash, who plays the role of his wife, preps dinner. The video commences with Ash reminding the comedian there are items ordered from Walmart’s website that are available for in-store pickup. As the family bonds over a card game, each member representing a different generation mocks one another for notable divisions in shopping behaviors across age lines. Watch the funny video below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: