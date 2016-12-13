Haute Hair: How To Choose The Right Hair Color For You

Are you looking for hair color inspiration? In this edition of Haute Hair, watch Beauty and Style Influencer Kish Burries transform her gorgeous dark locks into a vibrant new shade.

Kish will be applying the color herself, so her first step is to get expert advice from Clairol Professional Celebrity Colorist, Kiyah Wright.

If you’ve colored your hair in the past 3-6 months, we recommend you pre-lighten your hair to ensure color vibrancy.

Kish is looking for a new color to complement her fun style and bubbly personality. She is open to making a big change, so Wright recommends Kish try a shade of red from Clairol Textures & Tones. There are so many gorgeous red shades, and like many of us, you may not know where to start. If you’re in the hair color aisle and need direction, Wright explains what the names mean and how to choose the best red for you:

C – Copper

RV – Red with violet, Burgundy

RR – Fiery red

If you are ready to take the plunge, check out the above video to get started. Stay tuned for Part 2 to learn the shade Kish chooses and see her color application!