Haute Hair: Dye Your Extensions The Perfect Ombré

Hair extensions are a fun and easy way to transform your look. But did you know you can take it a step further using color? In the latest edition of Haute Hair, Beauty and Hair Vlogger extraordinaire, Jessica Pettway, shows us how she colors her clip-in extensions using Clairol Textures & Tones.

Jessica’s Main Tips:

Use human hair extensions.

Choose 2 different colors to create a “sunrise” effect on the clip-ins.

Lay down plastic to cover and protect your work area. Tape it down so it doesn’t move.

Have 2 pairs of plastic gloves. (One pair is included in the color kit; an additional pair will have to be purchased separately.)

Hair Prep:

Pre-lighten the hair to achieve maximum vibrancy in end result. Brush on the lightener from where you want the ombré to start (2-3 inches from base), down through the ends of the weft. To soften the line, ”Feather” the lightener by turning the brush vertically and softly blending the line between lightener and the natural color. Remember to still leave the natural color at the top of the weft, but just lightly blending the line. Let hair sit until it lifts to your desired lightness. Rinse, shampoo/condition the hair, and set aside to dry naturally.

Color Application:

Pour Color 1 into applicator bottle and shake until color is fully mixed. Use your fingers to work the first color into the clip-in weft, starting at the pre-lightened section closest to the root and working down to where you want the second color to begin. Make sure to blend the color into the natural hair at the root. Change gloves to apply second color so that the 2 colors don’t mix. (Important!) Apply Color 2 starting at the end of Color 1, then use your fingers to blend from the color line down to the ends of the hair. Make sure that all pre-lightened hair is now covered with either Color 1 or Color 2. Let hair process for 20-30 minutes. Rinse with cool water until the water runs clear. Treat Hair with Clairol Professional iThrive Shampoo & Conditioner. Squeeze out the excess water and set it aside to dry.

Jessica then creates a voluminous wand curl style using her newly colored clip-ins. To see all of her detailed steps to create the ombré effect on your clip-ins, and to re-create her gorgeous style, check out the video above!

