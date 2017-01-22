[Watch] Radio One DC Takes Part In The Women’s March On Washington

The Women’s March on Washington was a huge success! Reports say potentially 500,000-600,000 people made the trek to National Mall in D.C. to take part in the big event. Some of your favorite Radio One D.C. personalities took part in the march which included some of your favorite celebs including Janelle Monáe and Madonna.

Check out some of the best signs from the Women’s March on Washington. Some you will find hilarious while the majority will leaving you thinking.

