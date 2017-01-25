Premiere Style: Kelly Rowland Is Stylin’ In Stripes For Love By The 10th Date

Singer Kelly Rowland attended the screening and panel discussion or her upcoming movie, Love By The 10th Date in West Hollywood on Monday. Kelly looked cute in her winter get-up, a sweater and blouse combination that was full of style and creativity. Her skirt hung low in the front and back with high slits on each side that hung off of her waist featuring cream, red, black and white stripes.
The top and skirt is by Jamie Wei Huang, a London-based contemporary, luxury, womenswear designer. The outfit was accented with a blue hue that brought out the other colors. Kelly also sported some cute gray ankle-boots and a wide-brimmed hat to finish her look.
Kelly’s sweater was especially cute, showing a unique pocket design in the front and a shapely edge that dipped low on one side and hung onto her waist on the other. Kelly plays a writer in the movie who becomes attracted to a musician she has to interview.
The movie premiers on Saturday at 8pm (EST) on Lifetime network.
