News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Premiere Style: Kelly Rowland Is Stylin’ In Stripes For Love By The 10th Date

2 days ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty


Singer Kelly Rowland attended the screening and panel discussion or her upcoming movie, Love By The 10th Date in West Hollywood on Monday. Kelly looked cute in her winter get-up, a sweater and blouse combination that was full of style and creativity. Her skirt hung low in the front and back with high slits on each side that hung off of her waist featuring cream, red, black and white stripes.

Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty


The top and skirt is by Jamie Wei Huang, a London-based contemporary, luxury, womenswear designer. The outfit was accented with a blue hue that brought out the other colors. Kelly also sported some cute gray ankle-boots and a wide-brimmed hat to finish her look.

Kelly’s sweater was especially cute, showing a unique pocket design in the front and a shapely edge that dipped low on one side and hung onto her waist on the other. Kelly plays a writer in the movie who becomes attracted to a musician she has to interview.

The movie premiers on Saturday at 8pm (EST) on Lifetime network.

DON’T MISS:

Kelly Rowland Debuts Book On Motherhood And Raising A Titan

Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowlad Rock Made In America

Kelly Rowland: ‘Our Features Are So Beautiful, We Don’t Need To Cover It Up’

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

12 photos Launch gallery

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

Continue reading Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine’s February 2017 Issue

Jasmine Tookes Brings The Sexy For Maxim Magazine's February 2017 Issue

Model <strong>Jasmine Tookes</strong> is the third Black woman, after <strong>Tyra Banks</strong> and <strong>Selita Ebanks</strong> to wear the coveted 'Fantasy Bra,' by Victoria Secret. It's a $3M bra that one lucky Victoria Secret Model gets to wear. After only two seasons, Jasmine Tookes took the honor. Jasmine lends her strong figure to Maxim's February issue where she wears an Azzedine Alaïa white top, barely covering her perfect round breasts. Of course, she's wearing black Victoria Secret underwear and accents with <strong>Bulgari</strong> jewelry. Get into her super sexy editorial in this gallery. Warning: it gets hot!  

#LoveBythe10thDate , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , Kelly Rowland , Lifetime movie , Love By The 10th Date , red carpet fashion , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos