Trump Blames Everyone From Delta, To Sen. Schumer’s ‘Tears’ For Weekend Airport Protests

President Donald Trump used twitter on Monday morning to blame weekend airport demonstrations on a Delta computer outage and Senator Chuck Schumer’s “tears,” The Hill reports.
Trump downplayed the number of people held for questioning and also lambasted longtime New York senator Schumer who through visible tears on Sunday called Trump’s order, “mean-spirited and un-American.” Schumer also said that several democratic lawmakers are working to draft legislation which would overturn the ban.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday and Sunday, filling up airport terminals in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta to protest an immigration executive order Trump signed on Friday.
Several reports streamed in over the weekend detailing detainee accounts. Some were traveling to the states to check in on sick parents, while others were reuniting with loved ones after a long hiatus.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the order caused much confusion among authorities tasked with enacting it; many were left with limited instructions on how the action is applicable to certain individuals like legal permanent residents.
Trump’s signature on Friday sealed the deal on a controversial campaign promise disseminated over the past year.
SOURCE: The Hill, Chicago Tribune
