Trump Blames Everyone From Delta, To Sen. Schumer’s ‘Tears’ For Weekend Airport Protests

NewsOne Staff

President Donald Trump used twitter on Monday morning to blame weekend airport demonstrations on a Delta computer outage and Senator Chuck Schumer’s “tears,” The Hill reports.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump downplayed the number of people held for questioning and also lambasted longtime New York senator Schumer who through visible tears on Sunday called Trump’s order, “mean-spirited and un-American.” Schumer also said that several democratic lawmakers are working to draft legislation which would overturn the ban.

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday and Sunday, filling up airport terminals in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta to protest an immigration executive order Trump signed on Friday.

Several reports streamed in over the weekend detailing detainee accounts. Some were traveling to the states to check in on sick parents, while others were reuniting with loved ones after a long hiatus.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the order caused much confusion among authorities tasked with enacting it; many were left with limited instructions on how the action is applicable to certain individuals like legal permanent residents.

Trump’s signature on Friday sealed the deal on a controversial campaign promise disseminated over the past year.

The Hill writes:

The president on Friday signed an executive order that bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and halts the country’s refugee resettlement program for four months.

The order also denies entry for 90 days to people from seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Libya.

Though multiple routes have been taken to overturn Trump’s executive order, including a ruling from a New York Federal judge who issued an emergency temporary halt. In response, the Department of Homeland Security said the ruling would still not affect the overall executive order, the Chicago Tribune reports.

SOURCE: The Hill, Chicago Tribune

