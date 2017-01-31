News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

GET THE LOOK: Wyclef Jean Might Be Haitian But He’s Wearing A Lot Of Italian

14 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Wyclef Jean stopped by Interactive One and it turned into a live performance.

The Haitian artist arrived to Interactive One looking dapper in a Gucci, brown, leather jacket, with a matching hat. He paired the look with gray, harem, jogger pants that have so much fantastic detailing with the zippers. He completed the look with Cesare Paciotti shoes.

Wyclef Jean

Source: Shamika Sanders / Hello Beautiful


This Gucci jacket makes a statement with it’s oversized pockets and the rustic, gold detailing. We had to get an up close look at the details. Buckles, baubles, and more, oh my! Gucci makes crazy detailed jackets, like this. Don’t want to spend almost $20K on a coat for your man? No need! Patchwork is an inexpensive substitute for detailing that can create stylish looks.

Wyclef Jean

Source: Shamika Sanders / Hello Beautiful


Wyclef shows us how men can rock an athleisure look with some serious style.

Wyclef Jean

Source: Shamika Sanders / Hello Beautiful


He might be Haitian, but he’s wearing a lot of Italian, donning some Cesare Paciotti sneakers. I love this shoe brand for their ostentatious while being subtle style. For example, Wyclef’s studded all white sneakers with an oversized tongue and dramatic flap doesn’t feel “extra,” but rather, detailed.

Wyclef will be performing at Terminal 5 on Friday. You can buy tickets at Wyclef.com.

DON’T MISS: 

FIT Brings Black Fashion Designers And Models To Forefront With Upcoming Exhibit

Teyana Taylor Fades Into Fashion For Vogue

Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

13 Times Luke James Made Us Say 'My, My, My'

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Luke James Made Us Say 'My, My, My'

Continue reading 13 Times Luke James Made Us Say ‘My, My, My’

13 Times Luke James Made Us Say 'My, My, My'

Gucci , men's fashion , menswear , new york mens fashion week , Wyclef Jean

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos